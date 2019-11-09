Houston man who claimed he was ‘sleepwalking' when he shot, killed his wife sentenced to 75 years

HOUSTON - A man convicted Thursday of killing his wife learned Friday he could spend 75 years in prison after the judge rejected his sleepwalking defense.
Raymond Gene Lazarine, 67, was convicted of murder in the 2013 shooting death of Deborah Lazarine, 62, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The Lazarines' adult son told police Raymond Lazarine told him he had a dream that he had shot his wife. The son said when he arrived at the couple's home, he found Deborah Lazarine dead on the floor and his father in the bedroom with a gun nearby, KHOU reported.
The couple had been married for 35 years at the time of Deborah Lazarine’s death, the Chronicle reported.
According to a news release issued by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, the Lazarines’ adult children testified they fear for their safety if their father, who often drank and was abusive during their youth, is ever released.
Lazarine will be eligible for parole when he is 97, KHOU reported.
