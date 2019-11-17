Have you seen him? Police searching for missing Florida teen with autism

Authorities in Orlando, Florida, are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
The Orlando Police Department said John Baker was last seen in the area of Colonial Plaza Mall in the 2400 block of East Colonial Drive.
Officers said he was last seen wearing an Ohio State Buckeyes T-shirt.
They said he is autistic and has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.
Baker stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and is 150 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding Baker's location is urged to call law enforcement.
