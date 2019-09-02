Fully functional F-16 fighter jet for sale in Florida

A fighter jet capable of flying 1,573 mph is for sale in Palm Beach, Florida, for $8.5 million.
A 1980 General Dynamcs F-16 Fighting Falcon is listed for sale on the leasing firm Jet Lease's website. The ad specifies that the aircraft has a range of 2,400 miles and can operate at 55,000 feet. The maximum speed for the jet is Mach 2.05, just over two times the speed of sound.
According to The Air Force Times, this specific aircraft is capable of supporting guided weapons, which makes it unique as most are "demilitarized" prior to sale.
The plane was last operated by Jordan which likely purchased the plane from a NATO ally in Europe as it modernized its fleet with newer, fifth-generation aircraft.
Due to security concerns, the buyer must comply with the International Traffic in Arms Regulations. ITAR is a regulatory group that restricts and control the export of defense and military-related technologies like a fighter jet for national security purposes.
For more on this aircraft, as well as two other F-16s for sale, click here.
