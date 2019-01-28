0 Florida triple homicide victims identified, 'person of interest' released, deputies say

CHULUOTA, Fla. - The victims of a triple homicide who were discovered in Chuluota, Florida, on Friday morning were identified by deputies Sunday.

Deputies said Margaret Amato, 61, Chad Amato, 59, and Cody Amato, 31, were the victims of a shooting inside a home in the Pickett Downs subdivision on Sultan Circle.

A person of interest – Grant Amato, 29, who was taken into investigative detention by investigators on Saturday – was released Sunday and is cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

Deputies have still not released what led to the homicides but said this incident is not considered a random act.

Officials said someone called 911, asking officers to make a well-being check at the home.

