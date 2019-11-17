Florida boy makes 800 stockings for classmates

An 8-year-old Florida boy is spreading holiday cheer to his 800 classmates by making them all Christmas stockings.
Hunter Asbury wanted to make sure every student at Hernando Elementary School had a gift.
"My dream was to let no kid go without Christmas," he told WTVT. "It comes from my heart."
Hunter will sew the stockings himself.
"The day he came up to me and told me he wanted to make stockings for everybody in his school, I literally started crying," his mother, Belinda Asbury, told WTVT.
Hunter will hand out the gifts Dec. 5 at the school's Winter Wonderland festival.
