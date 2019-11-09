Wild turkeys terrorizing New Jersey neighborhood

Thanksgiving can’t come soon enough for residents in one New Jersey neighborhood being terrorized by a rafter of turkeys.
Turkeys are blocking doors, damaging cars and acting aggressively toward neighbors of the 55-and-older community, News 12 New Jersey reported.
#njmornings It’s no joke! Wild Turkeys 🦃 taking over sections of Holiday City in #TomsRiver, Ocean County. My live reports this morning @News12NJ @RudyBode pic.twitter.com/eY2Z8Dwtcy— Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) November 8, 2019
"They are all over the place," Jack Adams told News 12 New Jersey. "There are massive amounts of turkeys in here. I did stop the truck yesterday and they were gobbling, gobbling, gobbling and I bet they can chase some people around."
Male turkeys can weigh up to 24 pounds and run up to 20 mph, News 12 New Jersey reported.
#njmornings @News12NJ photojournalist @RudyBode finding out first hand just how fast a Wild Turkey can run. We’re told up to 20 mph and that has some #TomsRiver residents concerned for their own safety! Note: No turkeys were in any way harmed in the making of this story. pic.twitter.com/xS7clAryzX— Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) November 8, 2019
The birds were extinct in the state, but their population has rebounded since 22 birds were introduced into the wild in 1977, according to New Jersey wildlife officials. The statewide population is estimated at around 23,000. About 3,000 are hunted each year.
The city’s animal control officers are not licensed to trap the wild turkeys. State wildlife officials were notified.
