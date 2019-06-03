Fergie files for divorce from Josh Duhamel nearly 2 years after announcing separation

LOS ANGELES - Nearly two years after announcing they’d separated, singer Fergie and actor Josh Duhamel are going forward with a divorce.
Us Weekly reported that the 44-year-old singer submitted paperwork Friday in Pasadena, California. They were married in January 2009 after dating for four years.
Although the couple announced their separation in September 2017, they revealed in a joint statement released at the time that they had actually split earlier that year.
“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family,” the statement said.
Fergie went on to say after the statement was released that it was due time to make the announcement publicly.
“We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird,” she told People. “There’s no perfect time, so we just decided to do it. We just wanted to get adjusted in private.”
The couple are parents to one son, 5-year-old Axl Jack.
