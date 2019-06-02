Family members plead for help after 16-year-old abducted, possibly shot in Florida

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - The family of an Florida teenager is searching for answers after their son was abducted and possibly shot at Friday evening.
An Amber Alert went out around 7 p.m. after police in Winter Garden, Florida, said Bruce Hagans, 16, was taken.
Officers said they have few leads as his family continues to ask the community for help.
“Every time my eyes would close, I would see my son, that smile on his face,” his father, Bruce Haggins, told WFTV.
Police said the teen is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and was wearing a gray shirt when he was taken by a man with dreadlocks driving a dark gray Infiniti G-37.
The incident occurred on Lincoln Terrace after reports of shots fired in a vehicle, officers said.
“We would talk about different things, and he would tell me about how he was going to do some changes in his life and he wanted to go back to playing football,” Haggins said.
Haggins said more than anything, he just wants to have those talks again.
“Anybody out there that's listening to my voice and see my face, please,” Haggins said. “If you know where my son is, please say something, tell somebody before it's too late.”
Anyone with information on Hagans’ whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-877-5482.
