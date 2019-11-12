Drumline that used baby powder during performance, has performance suspension rescinded

A group of high school drummers was banned from performing with their high school band next year for adding something extra to a recent performance -- baby powder.
But the teens will now be able to play with their fellow musicians next year after the punishment was reconsidered.
Members of the Emmaus High School drumline poured baby powder on their drum heads as part of a special effect during a performance. But they didn't get permission from the band's director before the stunt, WFMZ reported.
The powder covered the drums and eventually the running track.
season ender 🥵#justthebeginning pic.twitter.com/NoLM6hGky5— Emmaus High School Drumline (@emmausdrumline) November 5, 2019
The drumline performances were canceled for next year after the stunt, but the students were still allowed to be part of the marching band as a whole, WFMZ reported.
The students said they respected the director's decision since they didn't ask permission for the powder but were still disappointed that they wouldn't be able to play as a drumline next year, The Morning Call in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, reported.
That was until Monday, when the school district superintendent said the students and band director met and the drumline will perform again next year, WFMZ reported.
The superintendent didn't say if the students would face any punishment, according to WFMZ.
