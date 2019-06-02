Deer run with man jogging through metro Detroit, following him for half mile

OAK PARK, Mich. - A Michigan man out for a Sunday morning jog was joined by an unusual trio of fellow runners.
Three deer joined Jared Wein Jaws as he jogged through a neighborhood in Oak Park, a suburb of Detroit.
Jaws managed to record the unusual sight on his phone as he continued running, commenting on the video that “It’s my parade.”
He sent the video to a local news station, telling WXYZ-TV that the deer kept up with him for at least a half mile.
