Cyber Monday 2018: 8 holiday shopping tips from the Better Business Bureau

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Cyber Monday comes second to Black Friday as one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but instead of waiting in long lines and crowds of shoppers at stores, you can do all your shopping online.
Cyber Monday is expected to bring in $7.8 billion, which is up nearly 18 percent from 2017, according to Adobe's 2018 Digital Insights Shopping Predictions.
Shopping online, however, comes with risks such as phishing scams and computer viruses.
The Better Business Bureau is offering advice to online shoppers on how to be mindful of their transactions on Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season.
Cyber Monday tips
- Test your "Digital IQ" with a 12-question quiz.
- Be a savvy shopper; take your time and read the fine print.
- Know the advertiser.
- Trust but verify by using retail websites that you trust.
- Use antivirus software.
- Shop with a credit card to use additional protection.
- Make sure websites are secure.
- Be careful of phishing scams; avoid clicking on unfamiliar links.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}