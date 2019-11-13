Costco scam: $75 'anniversary' coupon offer is a hoax, chain says

Think a $75 coupon at Costco sounds too good to be true? You're right.
⚠️ Scam alert! ⚠️ https://t.co/NUe6XzxD7J— snopes.com (@snopes) November 13, 2019
According to Snopes, a scam making the rounds on Facebook falsely claims that the warehouse club is giving away $75 vouchers for the chain's 50th anniversary. Clicking the link sends users down a dangerous rabbit hole of suspicious websites, surveys requesting personal information and prompts to apply for credit cards or services, the outlet reported.
The chain took to its official Facebook page Tuesday to set the record straight.
"Despite several posts out there, Costco is NOT giving away $75 coupons," the post read. "While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco. Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!"
Despite several posts out there, Costco is NOT giving away $75 coupons. While we love our fans and our members, this...Posted by Costco on Tuesday, November 12, 2019
This is far from the first Costco scam to circulate on social media. The company's website highlights "some of the most common types of scams" and offers advice on how customers can protect themselves against fraud. Learn more here.
