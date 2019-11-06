Chicago police officer who was off-duty on Halloween accused of hitting officer in face

A Chicago police officer who was off-duty on Halloween night is accused of hitting an officer in the face when she was denied entry into a nightclub, officials said.
Karina Salgado, 30, was charged with criminal trespass, battery and resisting a peace officer, Chicago police told WMAQ.
All three charges are misdemeanors.
Just after 1 a.m.Nov. 1, Salgado, who was dressed as Pennywise the clown, was prevented from entering Charlie's Bar in the Boystown neighborhood of Chicago, WBBM-TV reported. Police said Salgado left but returned and tried to reenter the club. Rebuffed a second time, Salgado allegedly hit a police officer on duty with an open hand, the television station reported.
Salgado, who has worked on the Chicago police force for two years, was taken into custody, WGN-TV reported. She has been temporarily assigned to desk duty, police officials said.
