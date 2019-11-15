Boy, 9, shoots 3 classmates with BB gun at California elementary school

PASADENA, Calif. - Police said a 9-year-old boy brought a BB gun to an elementary school in California on Thursday and shot three of his classmates, according to multiple reports.
The victims were not seriously injured and required no medical attention, Pasadena police spokesman Lt. Bill Grisafe told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Authorities responded around 8:45 a.m. to a report of the shooting at Washington Elementary STEM Magnet School, KNBC-TV reported.
Pasadena police Lt. Kim Smith told KTLA the boy was never arrested but the case was sent to the district attorney's office for consideration.
In a statement obtained by KTLA, officials with the Pasadena Unified School District said they were cooperating with police and "implementing an enhanced awareness of safety by both students and staff."
The incident happened Thursday, shortly before authorities responded to a deadly shooting about 40 miles to the northwest at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.
