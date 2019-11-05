0 Boss pays off employee's mortgage, allowing Vietnam veteran to retire year early

SAN ANTONIO -

A Vietnam veteran living in Texas will be able to retire early with no mortgage payments, thanks to the generosity of his boss.

>> Read more trending news

Albert Brigas, 69, of San Antonio, has worked for Rudy Quinones at Renown Auto Restoration since 2006, Brigas was planning to retire next year after paying off the mortgage for the home he has lived in for 24 years, KENS-TV reported.

Boss pays off his employee's mortgage to allow him to retire early https://t.co/TQWWEqkGyq — KENS 5 (@KENS5) November 5, 2019

Quinones, whose passion for cars dates to his days working at his grandfather's service station in El Paso during the 1970s, had other ideas. He called Brigas into his office last month and handed his employee a $5,000 check, telling him he was paying off the remaining year of the mortgage, the television station reported.

"Albert has been grumbling about that for the past year," Quinones told KENS. "His ultimate goal was to retire and have his house paid off."

Quinones said paying off the mortgage was a pleasure because of Brigas' work ethic.

"He would come into work every day, even when he was sick," Quinone told KENS. "Just that level of loyalty, the determination you just don't find anymore."

Quinones did not reveal what he did for Brigas, but another employee, Joseph Winkler, told the television station about the generous deed.

"Not enough good news is out there, and this is one of those things that I thought needed to be shared, so people know, 'Hey, there are people out there that do good things for other people,'" Winkler said.

Briigas said he was touched by his boss' kindness, and now spends his time with his family, his 12-year-old granddaughter and new grandson, KENS reported.

"He cares. He cares about his people and what happens," Brigas told the television station.

"To give them something they've been yearning for their whole lives, it's incredible," Quinones told KENS.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.