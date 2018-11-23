  • Black Friday 2018: Tennessee, Arkansas most dangerous states for shopping, survey says

    By: Fox13Memphis.com

    Updated:

    Planning on getting the doorbuster deals for Black Friday? If you’re going to stores in Tennessee or Arkansas, be cautious. 

    >> Read more trending news 

    A study by Reviews.org concluded that you have the highest risk of violence while shopping on Black Friday in Arkansas, followed by Tennessee. 

    >> Black Friday: One person shot at Memphis mall

    Here are the states with the highest risk of Black Friday violence:

    1. Arkansas

    2. Tennessee

    3. West Virginia

    4. North Carolina

    5. Alabama


    >> 2 injured in shooting at Alabama mall; gunman dead

    That study held true Thursday, as shootings were reported in Hoover, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories