Black Friday 2018: Tennessee, Arkansas most dangerous states for shopping, survey says

Planning on getting the doorbuster deals for Black Friday? If you’re going to stores in Tennessee or Arkansas, be cautious.
A study by Reviews.org concluded that you have the highest risk of violence while shopping on Black Friday in Arkansas, followed by Tennessee.
>> Black Friday: One person shot at Memphis mall
Here are the states with the highest risk of Black Friday violence:
Arkansas
Tennessee
West Virginia
North Carolina
Alabama
>> 2 injured in shooting at Alabama mall; gunman dead
That study held true Thursday, as shootings were reported in Hoover, Alabama, and Memphis, Tennessee.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}