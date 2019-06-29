  • Atlanta Falcons give stadium seat to family of season ticket holder killed in crash

    By: Zachary Hansen, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    The Atlanta Falcons wanted to show their appreciation for the dedicated season ticket holder who died in a car wreck last Monday, so they gave his family his seat from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. 

    Chuan McKeever, affectionately called “C-Mac” by his friends and family, died after a 16-year-old girl crashed into his truck head-on. 

    On Friday, the Falcons tweeted that the team had removed his seat within Section 103 to give to his family “as a token of gratitude.”

    The deadly wreck happened hours after McKeever spent time with his 8-year-old daughteron Father’s Day. It took place about 10 a.m.

    The teenage driver allegedly borrowed her mother’s white minivan without permission. Police at the scene told WSB she was driving without a license. 

    The teen driver has not been charged in connection with the wreck.

