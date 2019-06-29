Atlanta Falcons give stadium seat to family of season ticket holder killed in crash

The Atlanta Falcons wanted to show their appreciation for the dedicated season ticket holder who died in a car wreck last Monday, so they gave his family his seat from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chuan McKeever, affectionately called “C-Mac” by his friends and family, died after a 16-year-old girl crashed into his truck head-on.
On Friday, the Falcons tweeted that the team had removed his seat within Section 103 to give to his family “as a token of gratitude.”
Last week we lost Chuan McKeever, a dedicated season ticket holder. His seat within Section 103 was removed from @MBStadium, given to his family as a token of gratitude.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 28, 2019
RIP, Chuan pic.twitter.com/wXNeTe6nTD
The deadly wreck happened hours after McKeever spent time with his 8-year-old daughteron Father’s Day. It took place about 10 a.m.
The teenage driver allegedly borrowed her mother’s white minivan without permission. Police at the scene told WSB she was driving without a license.
The teen driver has not been charged in connection with the wreck.
Chuan “C-Mac” McKeever just spent Fathers Day w/his daughter, 24 hours later, police say a teen girl killed him when They she stole her mother’s car & crashed into Cmac on Flat Shoals Rd in South Fulton. I spoke to several relatives today. Story at 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/Z63jF0D8LM— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 18, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}