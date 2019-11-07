0 Aniah Blanchard search: Police seek 'person of interest' in Alabama college student's disappearance

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a "person of interest" in the disappearance of a college student who vanished two weeks ago.

According to WRBL-TV, Southern Union College student Aniah Blanchard, 19, of Homewood, was reported missing Oct. 24, the day after she was last seen shopping at an Auburn convenience store.

On Wednesday, Auburn police shared surveillance images of a man they said was in the same store around the same time.

UPDATE ON ANIAH BLANCHARD CASE: The Auburn Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person... Posted by City of Auburn, AL - City Government on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

"As part of the ongoing joint investigation with the Auburn Police Division and the Montgomery Police Department into Aniah’s disappearance, investigators are seeking to identify the individual in the video and speak with him," the city said in a news release.

Authorities said the man, who is black and appears to be in his early to mid-20s, weighs about 200 pounds and stands 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was wearing a camouflage Vans hoodie with dark shoes and pants, police said. Investigators believe the man drove away in a late 2000s Lincoln Town Car that is silver or gray.

The update came several days after police announced that they had discovered Blanchard's black 2007 Honda CR-V, which had been damaged, at a Montgomery apartment complex on Oct. 25. Since then, multiple rewards, totaling $105,000, have been offered in the case, AL.com reported.

I encourage anyone with information about the whereabouts of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was last seen Oct. 23, to please call *HP or 9-1-1. We continue to pray for Aniah & her family as law enforcement officials work to bring her home. @ALEAprotects @CityofAuburnAL pic.twitter.com/YT8683L9B9 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 30, 2019

UPDATE: Auburn Police located the vehicle of missing Aniah Blanchard on Friday, Oct. 25, at an apartment complex in Montgomery. While the vehicle has been recovered, Blanchard has not been located. https://t.co/2FzT2LQehD pic.twitter.com/Bm6wHU5DHk — City of Auburn, AL (@CityofAuburnAL) October 26, 2019

Auburn police described Blanchard, who has brown eyes and hair, as a light-skinned black woman who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was wearing a black dress with black tights and tan duck boots before she disappeared, police said.

If you have information related to Blanchard's disappearance, call Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the city's nonemergency line at 334-501-3100. You also can leave an anonymous tip by calling 334-246-1391.

