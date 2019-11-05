Alabama judge issues gag order in trial of pair accused of killing Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney

An Alabama judge issued a gag order in the capital murder cases against two people accused of murdering 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake:" McKinney, AL.com reported.
Jefferson County Circuit Judge Clyde Jones issued the order Tuesday morning, citing pretrial publicity surrounding the Oct. 12 disappearance of McKinney, whose remains were found 10 days later in a Birmingham dumpster.
Patrick Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, were arrested and charged with capital murder Oct. 24. If convicted, both could face the death penalty, AL.com reported.
"After consideration of the recent amount of pretrial publicity in the above-matter, the Court hereby finds it necessary to ensure a fair and impartial trial for both parties to enter a gag order which hereby prohibits any member of the District Attorney's Office or Counsels for the Defendants from making further extrajudicial statements concerning any and all matters pertaining to the above-styled case," Jones' order said. "Any violation of the above will immediately result in sanctions being imposed against the offending party."
Jones' order prevents prosecutors and defense attorneys from commenting on the case, WIAT reported.
According to court documents, McKinney died by asphyxiation by suffocation on Oct. 12, shortly after she went missing from a playground during a birthday party, AL.com reported.
