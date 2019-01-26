0 65-year-old man clings to windshield during road rage incident

WESTON, Mass. - A 65-year-old man held onto the hood of an SUV for nearly three miles after a confrontation with the driver who had caused an accident.

Richard Kamrowski held onto the hood of the vehicle Friday on the Mass Pike that began with a road rage incident.

Kamrowski, of Framingham, said it started with a small accident on the Pike when his truck was sideswiped by a 2016 Infiniti QX70. A confrontation with the driver, Mark Fitzgerald, 37, occurred, and Kamrowski somehow ended up on the hood of that SUV.

For nearly three miles, he was hanging on as the SUV traveled at speeds of up to 70 mph, Massachusetts State police said.

"I thought he was going to run over me and, I don’t know, I don’t think he stopped. He just kept going fast, then slow, fast then slow, trying to get me to slide off and I wasn’t getting off the car," Kamrowski said.

Fitzgerald, of Lynn, is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, according to Massachusetts State police.

"The SUV driver ultimately came to a stop, we believe with the intervention of some good Samaritans, and was taken into custody by responding troopers," police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

Fitzgerald had no comment as he left the police barracks in Weston.

Kamrowski is facing a charge of disorderly conduct.

The incident remains under investigation.

