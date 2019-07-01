  • 20 people fall into water when dock at South Carolina restaurant collapses

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. -

    Twenty people tumbled into the water after a dock collapsed at a popular South Carolina restaurant Saturday night, police said.

    According to Mount Pleasant police, the incident occurred at The Wreck of the Richard and Charlene restaurant, the Post and Courier reported.

    The dock collapsed while 40 people attending a party were standing on it and taking photographs, according to WCIV .

    Three people were taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries, the television station reported.

    Taylor Grooms told WCSC the group had gathered for a friend's 30th birthday party. Grooms said he was about to take a photograph when the dock fell.

    “We were getting lined up, and all of the sudden we heard a loud crack,” Grooms told the television station.

    Grooms said it was fortunate it was low tide.

    "It could have been much worse," he told WCSC.

    The restaurant’s owners could not be reached for comment, the Post and Courier reported.. 

     

     

