0 10 things to know: What happened to 5-year-old Taylor Williams?

The mother of 5-year-old Taylor Williams is facing charges seven days after she reported her daughter missing from their Jacksonville home.

Here are 10 things to know about the case.

1. Brianna Williams, 27, claimed her daughter disappeared from their Jacksonville home.

An Amber Alert was issued Nov. 6 after Brianna Williams claimed her daughter disappeared from their home on Ivy Street. She said she last saw the 5-year-old girl in her pajamas at midnight.

She told police she woke up hours later and Taylor was gone. She claimed she found the back door unlocked.

Florida AMBER ALERT - Please Share This Post!



The Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Taylor Williams has been upgraded to a Florida AMBER Alert. #FLAMBER

If you have any information about this child, please call Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911. pic.twitter.com/sZRYSqJboy — FDLE (@fdlepio) November 6, 2019

2. Brianna Williams moved days before the Amber Alert.

Tiffani Nicole said she saw a Craigslist post from Brianna Williams asking for help moving from an apartment on the Southside to the home on Ivy Street.

“(Brianna) was like, ‘This isn’t something I really wanted to do. I just have to do it,'” Nicole said. “She says she normally pays hourly but being this is such a special case, that she would pay more.“

She said during the 45 minutes she was there loading things up, she never saw a child.

"I never once saw a child. I never heard a child. But at some point, she told my fiancé that there was a daughter in a bathroom and he heard water running. But again the whole 45 minutes we were there we never saw a child.“

3. Brianna Williams stopped cooperating early in the missing person investigation.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Brianna Williams was cooperating with investigators when she reported Taylor missing, but once they started questioning inconsistencies in her story, she stopped cooperating.

>> Read more trending news

4. Investigators were looking at another Craigslist post during the search for Taylor.

Detectives were looking into a Craigslist ad that may have been posted by Brianna Williams the day before reporting Taylor missing.

The ad said "childcare needed tomorrow" because the poster was "bailed on."

Brianna Williams’ name was not anywhere on it, but the poster mentioned having a 5-year-old daughter, working at NAS Jacksonville, and living on the Northside. The ad has since been taken down.

5. Brianna Williams is in the Navy stationed at NAS Jacksonville.

Brianna Williams enlisted in the Navy in November 2012. She began her military career in Great Lakes, Illinois and was stationed in Pensacola and Norfolk before moving to Jacksonville.

She came to NAS Jax in 2018. She was promoted in April to an information systems technician 1st Class E-6. Williams was not scheduled to deploy, according to the Navy.

6. The search led investigators to a small town in Alabama.

JSO announced Sunday on Twitter that search teams were heading to Alabama. Their destination was Demopolis, a small town with a population of less than 8,000.

It is approximately 16 miles north of Linden, where Brianna Williams grew up.

Brianna Williams now charged in daughter Taylors disappearance. @RussellANjax is in Alabama talking to family. They gave us her prom photo, she was also valedictorian. Waiting to learn if child remains are Taylor's. Source says Williams remains at UF Health for overdose. pic.twitter.com/COBDnDbnJv — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) November 13, 2019

7. Searchers found a body between Demopolis and Linden.

Investigators said Tuesday that human remains believed to be that of Taylor Williams were found in a rural, wooded area.

Sources told Action News Jax they were wrapped in trash bags. JSO is waiting for an official identification of the remains.

Stopped by the scene on the way home. JSO detectives still here. @RussellANjax is taking over coverage of the #TaylorWilliams case in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/7uXkqD1pwf — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) November 13, 2019

8. Brianna Williams was taken to the hospital for an apparent overdose.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Brianna Williams was being treated at a Jacksonville hospital for an apparent overdose.

Sheriff Williams said she was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday, the same day the announcement about the remains came out.

JSO said they had not yet informed her of the charges before she was taken to the hospital.

JSO said Wednesday they couldn't give an update on her condition but when she is moved, her housing status will be updated on her booking sheet.

A lot of you are asking where Breanna Williams is now that she is not showing up in the UF health system. As of yesterday she was in serious condition, patients/ police have the option to opt out of hospital updates. pic.twitter.com/eia9yD46T8 — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) November 13, 2019

9. She is charged with child neglect in connection with her daughter's disappearance.

The JSO inmate log shows Brianna Williams is charged with two counts of child neglect and lying to police. She is being held on a $1.1 million bond.

She was supposed to make a 1 p.m. first appearance on Wednesday but jail administrators say that isn't happening.

Here are the charges #JSO posted online for #BriannaWilliams, mother of missing 5-year-old #TaylorWilliams. She taken to hospital after Sheriff said she overdosed after ingesting something. Remains of a child believed to be Taylor were found in Alabama. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/hHrhPpj8n6 — Tenikka Smith Hughes (@TenikkaANjax) November 13, 2019

10. Family said they hadn't seen Taylor in years.

Family members of Brianna Williams told Action News Jax they hadn't seen Brianna or Taylor Williams in two years. Taylor's father lives out of state.

JSO says the investigation into what happened to Taylor is far from over.

#TaylorWilliams case on front page of today’s @DemopolisTimes. Case is taking center stage here. @ActionNewsJax has team coverage throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/4h6I55JT2F — Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) November 13, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.