1 dead, several injured after SUV with 10 people inside flips on roadway, officials say

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Ford Explorer with 10 people inside overturned multiple times on Florida’s Turnpike just before noon Thursday, leaving one woman dead and multiple adults and children injured, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    The crash happened at 11:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Yeehaw Junction at mile marker 212, Lt. Kim Montes said.

    A witness told troopers that a vehicle cut the driver of the Explorer off, causing the driver of the Explorer to lose control and flip multiple times.

    Montes said a woman died at the scene and the remaining passengers, including four children, were transported to local hospitals.

    Both the north and southbound lanes of the turnpike remained closed Thursday afternoon.

