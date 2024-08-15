Trader Joe’s recalls 650,000 candles over fire risk

Trader Joe’s is recalling about 653,000 Mango Tangerine Scented Candles sold nationwide.

According to a notice published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, it’s because the wax can become engulfed in a flame, making the product a fire hazard.

The grocery chain said it has received 14 reports of the candles sparking high flames, including three involving minor property damage and two reports of minor burns.

Trader Joe’s is urging customers who purchased the candles to stop using them and return them to any location for a $4 cash refund.

Customers can also complete an online form to receive a $4 Trader Joe’s gift card by mail.

Consumers will receive a response from Customer Relations requesting a receipt or a photo of the candle.

