Top 25 songs in Yakima on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Yakima. Yakima has the most ranked songs (16) in common with McAllen and no ranked songs in common with 53 metros. The most seen artist in Yakima's Shazam ranking is Peso Pluma and the most popular genre is Latin. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Johnny Dang

- Artist: That Mexican OT, Paul Wall & DRODi

- Album: Johnny Dang - Single

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 15 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 32 other metros

#24. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 30 other metros

--- Top three song in 71 other metros

--- Top five song in 100 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 127 other metros

#23. La Razón

- Artist: David Y Fernando & Solido

- Album: La Razón - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin, Pop Latino

- Length: 3:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in three other metros

--- Top 25 song in four other metros

--- Top 50 song in 12 other metros

#22. Surfin' U.S.A.

- Artist: The Beach Boys

- Album: Surfin' USA

- Genres: Rock, Pop, Adult Contemporary, Surf

- Length: 2:28

#21. WHERE SHE GOES

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: WHERE SHE GOES - Single

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:52

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 17 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 51 other metros

#20. In the Midnight Hour

- Artist: Wilson Pickett

- Album: The Exciting Wilson Pickett

- Genres: Pop, Rock, R&B/Soul, Soul

- Length: 2:37

#19. Over The Rainbow

- Artist: Judy Garland

- Album: The Complete Decca Masters (Plus)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 2:47

#18. Down In Mexico

- Artist: The Coasters

- Album: The Coasters

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Rock, Doo Wop, Rock & Roll

- Length: 3:16

#17. Nadie Va Entender

- Artist: JX D

- Album: Por Tu Culpa - EP

- Genres: Latin

#16. EL HECHIZO

- Artist: Ovy On the Drums & Peso Pluma

- Album: EL HECHIZO - Single

- Genres: Latin, Urbano latino

- Length: 2:48

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 25 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#15. White Rabbit

- Artist: Jefferson Airplane

- Album: White Rabbit EP

- Genres: Rock

- Length: 2:30

#14. Living For the City

- Artist: Stevie Wonder

- Album: Innervisions

- Genres: Motown, R&B/Soul, Pop, Contemporary R&B

- Length: 7:22

#13. Roundabout

- Artist: Yes

- Album: Fragile

- Genres: Rock, Prog-Rock/Art Rock

- Length: 8:36

#12. Positively 4th Street

- Artist: Bob Dylan

- Album: Bob Dylan's Greatest Hits

- Genres: Rock, Pop, Soft Rock, Singer/Songwriter

- Length: 3:54

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

#11. Bye

- Artist: Peso Pluma

- Album: Bye - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 24 other metros

#10. Makeba

- Artist: Jain

- Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 23 other metros

--- Top five song in 34 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 72 other metros

#9. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

- Artist: Lil Durk

- Album: Almost Healed

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 12 other metros

--- Top three song in 65 other metros

--- Top five song in 89 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 110 other metros

#8. sdp interlude

- Artist: Travis Scott

- Album: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#7. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 67 other metros

--- Top five song in 85 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 109 other metros

#6. More Than a Feeling

- Artist: Boston

- Album: Boston

- Genres: Rock

- Length: 4:45

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in two other metros

#5. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 57 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 95 other metros

#4. Pásame otro Marlboro (Rap Jgl)

- Artist: Scrapy

- Album: Pásame otro Marlboro (Rap Jgl) - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

#3. Abcdario

- Artist: Eden Muñoz & Junior H

- Album: Abcdario - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:41

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 20 other metros

#2. PLEBADA

- Artist: El Alfa & Peso Pluma

- Album: PLEBADA - Single

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:42

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 40 other metros

#1. Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55

- Artist: Bizarrap & Peso Pluma

- Album: Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55 - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:08

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in 10 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros