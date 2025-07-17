Top 25 songs in Kennewick on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Kennewick. Kennewick has the most ranked songs (25) in common with Albuquerque and no ranked songs in common with 53 metros. The most seen artist in Kennewick's Shazam ranking is Peso Pluma and the most popular genre is Latin. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Así Lo Quiso Dios

- Artist: Eslabon Armado & Luis R Conriquez

- Album: DESVELADO

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in seven other metros

--- Top 50 song in 20 other metros

#24. Snooze

- Artist: SZA

- Album: SOS

- Genres: R&B/Soul

- Length: 3:22

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in four other metros

--- Top 10 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 71 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 81 other metros

#23. HAPPY

- Artist: NF

- Album: HOPE

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

- Length: 4:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 55 other metros

#22. Cupid (Twin Version)

- Artist: FIFTY FIFTY

- Album: The Beginning

- Genres: K-Pop, Pop

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 55 other metros

#21. Temperature

- Artist: Sean Paul

- Album: The Trinity

- Genres: Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap, Hip-Hop, Reggae

- Length: 3:36

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 65 other metros

#20. Bye

- Artist: Peso Pluma

- Album: Bye - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 24 other metros

#19. TQM

- Artist: Fuerza Regida

- Album: TQM - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 2:39

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in two other metros

--- Top 25 song in five other metros

--- Top 50 song in 23 other metros

#18. Chemical

- Artist: Post Malone

- Album: AUSTIN

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 67 other metros

#17. Abcdario

- Artist: Eden Muñoz & Junior H

- Album: Abcdario - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:41

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in eight other metros

--- Top 25 song in 10 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 20 other metros

#16. Daylight

- Artist: David Kushner

- Album: The Dichotomy

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 31 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 63 other metros

#15. un x100to

- Artist: Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

- Album: un x100to - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

#14. Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)

- Artist: The Weeknd

- Album: Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Soundtrack, Classical

- Length: 4:28

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in three other metros

--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 32 other metros

#13. Am I Dreaming

- Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in nine other metros

--- Top five song in 26 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 62 other metros

#12. Ella Baila Sola

- Artist: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

- Album: DESVELADO

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 2:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in six other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 28 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 56 other metros

#11. Favorite Song

- Artist: Toosii

- Album: NAUJOUR

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 79 other metros

--- Top five song in 104 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#10. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 58 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 95 other metros

#9. Pásame otro Marlboro (Rap Jgl)

- Artist: Scrapy

- Album: Pásame otro Marlboro (Rap Jgl) - Single

- Genres: Urbano latino, Latin

#8. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 30 other metros

--- Top three song in 71 other metros

--- Top five song in 100 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 126 other metros

#7. Sure Thing

- Artist: Miguel

- Album: All I Want Is You

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 44 other metros

#6. PLEBADA

- Artist: El Alfa & Peso Pluma

- Album: PLEBADA - Single

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:42

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 17 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 20 other metros

#5. WHERE SHE GOES

- Artist: Bad Bunny

- Album: WHERE SHE GOES - Single

- Genres: Latin

- Length: 3:52

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 16 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 27 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 50 other metros

#4. Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55

- Artist: Bizarrap & Peso Pluma

- Album: Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55 - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:08

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in five other metros

--- Top five song in 10 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

#3. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 36 other metros

--- Top three song in 66 other metros

--- Top five song in 84 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 109 other metros

#2. Makeba

- Artist: Jain

- Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 22 other metros

--- Top five song in 33 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 72 other metros

#1. sdp interlude

- Artist: Travis Scott

- Album: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in seven other metros

--- Top five song in 13 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros