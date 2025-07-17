Top 25 songs in Bellingham on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Bellingham. Bellingham has the most ranked songs (20) in common with Ogden and no ranked songs in common with 52 metros. The most seen artist in Bellingham's Shazam ranking is Metro Boomin and the most popular genre is Hip-Hop/Rap. Data is as of July 17, 2025. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.

#25. Players

- Artist: Coi Leray

- Album: Players - EP

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:20

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 50 song in 10 other metros

#24. golden hour

- Artist: JVKE

- Album: this is what ____ feels like (Vol. 1-4)

- Genres: Pop, Alternative

- Length: 3:29

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 50 song in three other metros

#23. Fade Into You

- Artist: Blonde Maze

- Album: Fade Into You - Single

- Genres: House, Dance, Electronic, Downtempo

- Length: 3:46

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in one other metro

--- Top 25 song in two other metros

--- Top 50 song in six other metros

#22. Need 2

- Artist: Pinegrove

- Album: Need 2 - EP

- Genres: Alternative

- Length: 3:12

#21. Area Codes

- Artist: Kaliii

- Album: Area Codes: The Remixes - EP

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros

#20. Anthem (Soundtrack Version)

- Artist: Dreamville, Big Sean & EST Gee

- Album: Creed III: The Soundtrack

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 2:06

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 20 song in four other metros

--- Top 25 song in 14 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 56 other metros

#19. Flowers

- Artist: Miley Cyrus

- Album: Endless Summer Vacation

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:21

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in four other metros

--- Top 20 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 26 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 71 other metros

#18. Fought & Lost (feat. Brian May)

- Artist: Sam Ryder

- Album: Fought & Lost (feat. Brian May) - Single

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:13

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in five other metros

--- Top 20 song in six other metros

--- Top 25 song in nine other metros

--- Top 50 song in 33 other metros

#17. un x100to

- Artist: Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny

- Album: un x100to - Single

- Genres: Música Mexicana, Latin

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros

#16. Rhyme Dust

- Artist: MK & Dom Dolla

- Album: Rhyme Dust - Single

- Genres: Dance

- Length: 3:01

#15. Calm Down

- Artist: Rema

- Album: Rave & Roses

- Genres: Afrobeats, African, Worldwide

- Length: 3:40

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 30 other metros

--- Top three song in 71 other metros

--- Top five song in 100 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 127 other metros

#14. Hell N Back

- Artist: Bakar

- Album: Will You Be My Yellow? - EP

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:34

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top 10 song in one other metro

--- Top 20 song in nine other metros

--- Top 25 song in 18 other metros

--- Top 50 song in 40 other metros

#13. Hummingbird

- Artist: Metro Boomin & James Blake

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 5:19

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top 10 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 52 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 67 other metros

#12. Chemical

- Artist: Post Malone

- Album: AUSTIN

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in three other metros

--- Top five song in eight other metros

--- Top 10 song in 29 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 67 other metros

#11. Cupid (Twin Version)

- Artist: FIFTY FIFTY

- Album: The Beginning

- Genres: K-Pop, Pop

- Length: 2:53

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in 13 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 38 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 56 other metros

#10. sdp interlude

- Artist: Travis Scott

- Album: Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight

- Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:12

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 14 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 34 other metros

#9. Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)

- Artist: The Weeknd

- Album: Avatar: The Way of Water (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

- Genres: Soundtrack, Classical

- Length: 4:28

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top five song in one other metro

--- Top 10 song in two other metros

--- Top 20 song in 21 other metros

--- Top 25 song in 32 other metros

#8. Favorite Song

- Artist: Toosii

- Album: NAUJOUR

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 3:24

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 37 other metros

--- Top three song in 79 other metros

--- Top five song in 104 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 125 other metros

#7. HAPPY

- Artist: NF

- Album: HOPE

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

- Length: 4:03

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in one other metro

--- Top five song in five other metros

--- Top 10 song in 26 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros

#6. Sure Thing

- Artist: Miguel

- Album: All I Want Is You

- Genres: R&B/Soul, Dance, Contemporary R&B

- Length: 3:15

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in two other metros

--- Top three song in four other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 44 other metros

#5. Last Night

- Artist: Morgan Wallen

- Album: One Thing At A Time

- Genres: Country

- Length: 2:44

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 28 other metros

--- Top five song in 57 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 95 other metros

#4. Daylight

- Artist: David Kushner

- Album: The Dichotomy

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 3:33

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top three song in two other metros

--- Top five song in seven other metros

--- Top 10 song in 30 other metros

--- Top 20 song in 63 other metros

#3. Makeba

- Artist: Jain

- Album: Zanaka (Deluxe)

- Genres: Pop

- Length: 4:09

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in three other metros

--- Top three song in 22 other metros

--- Top five song in 33 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 72 other metros

#2. Am I Dreaming

- Artist: Metro Boomin, A$AP Rocky & Roisee

- Album: METRO BOOMIN PRESENTS SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (SOUNDTRACK FROM AND INSPIRED BY THE MOTION PICTURE)

- Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

- Length: 4:16

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in one other metro

--- Top three song in eight other metros

--- Top five song in 25 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros

#1. Fast Car

- Artist: Luke Combs

- Album: Gettin' Old

- Genres: Country

- Length: 4:25

- Popularity in other metros

--- Top song in 35 other metros

--- Top three song in 66 other metros

--- Top five song in 84 other metros

--- Top 10 song in 109 other metros