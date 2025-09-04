These neurodivergent students are helping each other build more inclusive schools

DENVER — (AP) — Engineering student Tory Ridgeway buried his head.

Just finished with his Lockheed Martin internship and weeks away from his final year at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the 22-year-old from Maryland found himself overwhelmed by the solidarity he felt at a neurodivergent leadership conference.

Having autism and ADHD, Ridgeway already knew there were plenty of others like him. But he hadn't realized they shared the same negative self-talk. He said he locked into focus when he heard The Neurodiversity Alliance President Jesse Sanchez describe overcoming feelings of being a "defective toy."

“They talking to me,” Ridgeway said. “I felt seen. I felt heard. And I’m gonna try to recreate this feeling wherever I go now.”

A peer-to-peer movement of high school and college students is hitting campuses this fall to foster that same sense of liberation among their fellow neurodivergent classmates, whose brains function differently from what is considered typical. Known as The Neurodiversity Alliance, they've increased the number of schools reached from 60 to more than 600 in the past year.

Building on the visibility that followed rising diagnoses and pandemic-era awareness, the alliance says it empowers youth to build more inclusive spaces together. In early August, more than 130 students took up that mantle at a Denver summit. They exchanged recruitment tactics, asked professionals about navigating "neurotypical" work cultures and named their favorite neurodiverse fictional characters. Throughout the week's sessions, many stimmed — making repetitive movements to self-soothe — by building LEGO blocks, braiding yarn or using fidgets.

David Flink, who 27 years ago co-founded what is now The Neurodiversity Alliance as a Brown University student, called them “ambassadors of the possible." Their ranks encompass many distinct learning and developmental differences such as autism, ADHD and dyslexia. Yet they are united by the shared experience of “masking,” or hiding traits to gain acceptance in environments designed without them in mind.

“We hear all the time how much we can’t talk to each other across difference," Flink said. "When I go to visit one of our clubs, I see the opposite. And it’s because of love and curiosity.”

Students mentoring students

It often starts in the Art Room.

That's the name for wherever high school mentors meet with middle schoolers to reframe their cognitive differences through crafts. This program, called Eye to Eye, connects neurodivergent youth with similar teens who show them success is very much within reach.

They discuss coping strategies by creating fortune tellers that identify calming activities for specific emotions. A lesson on resiliency involves writing down personal failures on colored paper and then ripping them up to make new art with the fragments.

Myles Cobb, a 19-year-old African American studies major at Washington University in St. Louis, said he didn't want to use extra time initially after his ADHD diagnosis. But Eye to Eye helped him get comfortable with accommodations. He began asking to sit up front and take notes on a laptop so he could focus. He said mentors taught him "it is normal to be different" — and served as examples alongside celebrities with ADHD including Olympian Michael Phelps.

“I’m like, ‘They’re really doing it. Like, these guys are gonna graduate with flying colors. Like, they’re really, really doing it.’ And for me, that was enough,” Cobb said.

By helping others, mentors often find they are helping themselves heal old wounds. Cobb felt it would be a disservice not to share that feeling once he entered high school.

Katie Gelshenen, 20, considers herself fortunate that her middle school supported her dyslexia. But there wasn't a mentorship program where she could see firsthand that she could thrive. Even when her college Eye to Eye chapter had difficulty getting off the ground, she still felt an urgency to give others what she knows would've benefited her.

“To be able to provide for people that are struggling with the same things that you went through -- it’s almost like you are providing that support for your younger self at the same time," said Gelshenen, a senior studying political science at The College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.

Reframing neurodivergence and taking action

Student groups are encouraging classmates to embrace their diagnoses. They see their cognitive styles as ways of being that must be supported — not deficits to be fixed.

Campus organizations are hosting sensory-friendly events and securing physical spaces with quieter sounds and dimmed lighting to reduce overwhelming stimuli. By insisting that systems adapt to meet neurodivergent peoples' needs rather than expect them to assimilate, their goal is to uproot shame and promote inclusion.

Ridgeway's campus doesn't have a Neurodiversity Alliance chapter yet. Lately, though, he's noticed nearly quadruple the number of students at the distraction-reduced testing center where he receives up to five hours on finals.

The rising demand prompted a three-day notice requirement for scheduling appointments, according to Ridgeway. He said he's happy to see so many people “not only embracing the fact that they're neurodivergent,” but “advocating for themselves.”

“I’m not going to shoot myself in the foot trying to deny what I have,” Ridgeway said of their outlook. "I’m going to get the accommodations that I deserve so that I can level this playing field.”

Amber Wu, 25, found herself putting in the same academic effort as others but receiving worse results in high school. Acting “normal," she said, was emotionally draining. Finally, at age 18, she was diagnosed with autism.

Wu expects she would have felt greater belonging if she had the support then that she is building now. She plans to take on a greater leadership role at Penn State, where she is pursuing a PhD in chemistry and astrobiology.

She's been especially glad to connect with more women and girls through the alliance, considering they often go overlooked due to diagnostic criteria that was historically based on the behavior of men and boys.

“It's no longer so stigmatized, male-dominated,” she said.

Funding true youth leadership

Many folks profess to care about people who are neurodivergent, Flink said, but there's never been a meaningful amount of money behind those statements.

The disability rights space overall gets just one penny for every $10 granted in the United States, according to a 2023 Disability & Philanthropy Forum report. Some advocates fear the need will increase as the Trump administration's Education Department overhaul threatens to decrease special education resources and loosen regulatory enforcement.

Sanchez said the burden is falling even more so on everyday students to stand in the gap.

“While the scaffolding of support is being pulled away at the federal level, we're building something stronger from the ground up,” he said.

Their grassroots efforts got a tune-up when Flink won a $300,000 grant this May from The Elevate Prize Foundation to reach a wider audience.

Other funders include the LEGO Foundation, the popular toy brand's philanthropic arm. LEGO Foundation Program manager Hannah Green said the non-tokenizing, student-led approach stood out.

“In the philanthropy world and the nonprofit world, child participation is often spoken about as a core element," Green said. "But taking it from speaking about it to a reality is very difficult and is not always done.”

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.