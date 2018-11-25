0 The Latest: Nova wins AdvoCare, beating No. 14 Florida State

- The Latest on the AdvoCare Invitational (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Collin Gillespie had 17 points, including two key late free throws, and Villanova won the AdvoCare Invitational by beating No. 14 Florida State 66-60.

Gillespie made it 64-60 by connecting on a pair of free throws with 11.2 seconds left in what was a tight second half.

Eric Paschall had 15 points and Phil Booth chipped in 12 for the defending national champions (5-2).

Florida State (5-1) got 11 points from both Mfiondu Kabengele and Trent Forrest.

Villanova went from No. 8 to out of the Top 25 - the first time since December 2013 - in last Monday's poll after losing to Michigan 73-46 in a rematch of last season's championship game and losing 76-68 in overtime to Furman.

Villanova's Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Omari Spellman were all taken in the NBA draft after last year's championship run.

Gillespie had nine point to help Villanova take a 26-25 halftime lead. The Wildcats (eight) and Florida State (nine) combined for 17 turnovers.

12:55 p.m.

Zack Bryant scored 26 points and Jeremiah Bell had 15 as UAB rallied from an early 15-point deficit to beat Canisius 68-58 in the seventh-place game.

After Canisius got within two late, Bell hit a 3 and Bryant had a layup during a 7-0 stretch that made it 65-56.

Takal Molson had 15 points and Scott Hitchon added 13 for Canisius (1-5), which dropped all three games at the tournament and has a five-game losing streak overall.

Bryant and Jalen Perry had five points apiece during a 10-0 run early in the second half that put UAB (4-2) up 44-37.

Perry finished with 11 points.

Jonathan Sanks had nine points off the bench as Canisius took a 35-31 halftime lead.

Bryant had 14 first-half points as UAB used a 20-5 run to tie it at 31-31 with just under a minute to go.

3 a.m.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton jokingly says he has revenge on his mind when his No. 14 Seminoles face Villanova coach Jay Wright and the defending national champion Wildcats in the championship game at the AdvoCare Invitational.

"I've got tremendous amount of respect for coach Wright. The only thing I don't like about coach Wright, my wife keeps telling me how handsome he is," a smiling Hamilton said. "That's a problem. I'm going to have to tell him that then. So, maybe I need to get a little revenge from that standpoint. He's a class act. He does a tremendous job coaching his team."

Three other games will take place Sunday.

No. 19 LSU will go against Oklahoma State in the third-place game.

Memphis and Charleston square off for fifth place, while the seventh-place game has Canisius and UAB.

