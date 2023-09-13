Teen turns down $1,000 for chance to meet J-Rod after catching historic home run ball

SEATTLE — Mariners player Julio Rodríguez made history after hitting his 30th home run on Tuesday.

A teen named Zak Freeman was the lucky fan who caught the historic home run ball.

Zak said that he was prepared to dive to make the catch if needed.

“I wanted to give it back to Julio,” said Zak. “He gave me a signed bat he used in the first inning and he gave me a signed ball.”

Julio Rodríguez, 22, has now joined the ‘30-30 Club’ with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases this season.

Rodríguez is the second Mariners player ever to make the ‘30-30 Club. Alex Rodriguez was the first Mariner to join the club back in 1998.





