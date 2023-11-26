Russia puts spokesman for tech giant and Facebook owner Meta on wanted list

Russia has added the spokesman of U.S. tech giant Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, to a wanted list, according to an online database maintained by the country's interior ministry.

Russian state agency Tass and independent news outlet Mediazona first reported on Andy Stone’s inclusion on the list on Sunday, weeks after Russian authorities in October classified Meta as a “terrorist and extremist” organization, opening the way for possible criminal proceedings against Russian residents using its platforms.

The interior ministry’s database does not give details of the case against Stone, stating only that he is wanted on criminal charges.

According to Mediazona, an independent news website that covers Russia's opposition and prison system, Stone was put on the wanted list in February 2022, but authorities made no related statements at the time and no news media reported on the matter until this week.

In March this year, Russia's federal Investigative Committee opened a criminal probe of Meta. It alleged that the company's actions following Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 amounted to inciting violence against Russians.

After Russian troops moved into Ukraine, Stone announced temporary changes to Meta’s hate speech policy to allow for “forms of political expression that would normally violate (its) rules, like violent speech such as ‘death to the Russian invaders.’ ”

In the same statement, Stone added that “credible calls for violence against Russian civilians" will remain banned.

Mediazona on Sunday claimed that an unspecified Russian court earlier this month issued an arrest warrant for Stone, on charges of “facilitating terrorism.” The report did not specify the source of this information, which could not be independently verified.

Western social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) were popular with young Russians before Moscow launched its full-scale war on Ukraine, but have since been blocked in the country as part of a broad crackdown on independent media and other forms of critical speech. They are now only accessible via VPN.

In April 2022, Russia also formally barred Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg from entering the country.

