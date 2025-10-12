Southern California beachgoers watch helicopter spiral out of control, slam into palms

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A helicopter that was coasting above a popular Southern California beach Saturday suddenly lost control and began spiraling in midair, eventually losing altitude and slamming into a row of palms as stunned sunbathers and beachgoers looked on.

Multiple videos posted online show the aircraft twirling clockwise above Huntington Beach, then plunging toward the edge of the beach, where it becomes wedged between palms and a staircase near Pacific coast Highway.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department said five people were hospitalized, including two who were in the helicopter and were “safely pulled from the wreckage.” Three other people on the street were injured. Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

No cause was released.

The department said the helicopter was associated with an annual “Cars 'N Copters” fundraising event planned for Sunday.

