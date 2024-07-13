Woman arrested after crashing stolen car into power pole in Pierce County

On June 25, around 12:40 p.m., a traffic deputy with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spotted a stolen vehicle driving aggressively and weaving through traffic.

The deputy pursued the vehicle, which eventually crashed into a power pole after a brief chase.

The female driver ran from the scene and hid in the backyard of a nearby home.

The homeowner alerted deputies to her location, and she was taken into custody.

Despite her repeated claims of innocence, witnesses identified her as the driver, and her injuries from the driver’s side airbag, along with her phone being connected to the vehicle’s Bluetooth, corroborated their accounts.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, driving with a suspended license, hit and run for the damage to the pole, and eluding police.

