Tacoma woman confronts thief after car she was selling online was stolen

A woman attempting to sell her car in an online marketplace got more than she asked for when the man who showed up to test drive the car, took off with it.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, the woman tried to sell her car Thursday.

When a man showed up asking to test drive the car, he drove off with it.

The woman then made contact with the car thief, posing as someone else wanting to buy something from the man.

On Friday, just before 2:30 p.m., the woman met with the man outside the Tacoma Mall in the 4500 block of South Steele Street.

While the woman came with some friends of hers, the man arrived in the stolen car with another woman who was armed.

When the man and victim fought, the armed woman shot the victim. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man and armed woman drove off in the stolen car. Police are still searching for them.





