Tacoma Police make arrest after suspect crashes bicycle into trash cans

Tacoma police arrested a man on August 31 after he fled from officers during a response to a violation of a no-contact order, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The suspect, who was found to have active warrants for first-degree robbery and burglary, attempted to escape on a bicycle.

According to the bodycam video, the suspect crashed into some trash cans before running away.

He was taken into custody following the brief pursuit.

The suspect’s name has not been released, and it is unclear whether he faces additional charges related to the chase.

The Tacoma Police Department commended their officers for swift action in apprehending the suspect.

