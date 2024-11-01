Pierce County deputies arrest man accused of jumping on car, resisting arrest in Puyallup

A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday Oct. 23 in Puyallup after allegedly jumping onto a woman’s car and breaking her windshield, leaving the woman and her young children shaken.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported that the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. when a sergeant saw a man walking in the middle of the road.

A woman flagged down the sergeant, saying that the man had jumped in front of her car and intentionally shattered her windshield.

The sergeant quickly located the man further down 152nd Street East and 122nd Avenue, still walking in the road and blocking traffic.

Attempts to speak to the man were initially unsuccessful as he continued walking and refused to stop.

When the sergeant noticed the man holding an unknown object, he waited for backup before attempting further contact.

The suspect then threw a spent shell casing, raising additional safety concerns for the deputy.

When more deputies arrived, they attempted to subdue the man with a Taser, but it had no effect.

The man then ran, holding two metal spikes, preventing deputies from advancing on him.

The sergeant eventually persuaded the man to drop the spikes, and deputies took him into custody.

The man resisted and even attempted to strike the sergeant during the arrest.

Deputies confirmed with the woman that the man had jumped onto her car, breaking the windshield, before continuing to walk down the road, leaving her and her children in shock.

The man now faces charges of malicious mischief, resisting arrest, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

