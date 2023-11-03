Passenger in Pierce County DUI pursuit calls 911 to warn deputies there’s a child in the car

The passenger in a car being chased by Pierce County deputies called 911 to tell dispatchers there was a child inside the car, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, deputies saw a car weaving in traffic in the 6400 block of 224th Street East.

When the deputy turned on their lights, the driver sped away, even turning off their headlights.

Suspecting a DUI, the deputy pursued the car with other deputies, who were able to flatten the tires with stop sticks.

When the car slowed down, a deputy attempted a PIT maneuver near 136th Street East, but they soon received a tip from 911 dispatchers.

The female passenger inside had called 911 to warn deputies there was a 6-year-old child inside.

The deputies continued to monitor the situation, watching from a distance with their lights off, when the car eventually stopped in the 12500 block, striking another car was he pulled into a curb.

The driver, a 44-year-old man with multiple warrants, was arrested.

The warrants include charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, malicious mischief, assault and possession of a stolen vehicle. In addition to the warrants, he was booked on charges of eluding and reckless endangerment.

The child and his mother were safely detained and released.

