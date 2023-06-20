Man stabbed while sitting in a van in Tacoma

A man sitting in a van was stabbed by another man in Tacoma Tuesday morning, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 5:15 a.m., officers responded to the reported stabbing at the corner of East Wright Avenue and East T Street in Tacoma.

The man in the van was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police and K9 unit tracked the 40-year-old suspect, where he was arrested and charged with assault.

