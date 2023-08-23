Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder of Pierce County woman

A judge has sentenced a man for the 2018 murder of a Pierce County woman, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael Beauchamp, 59, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2018 murder of 41-year-old Ginger Gover.

On Sept. 14, 2018, construction workers found human remains at a site in the 14000 block of 94th Avenue East in South Hill.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner identified the remains as Ginger, who had been missing since July 29, 2018.

An autopsy revealed Ginger had died from a single gunshot wound.

On June 18, 2020, Beauchamp was charged with murder. Beauchamp had already been in custody since 2018 after an arrest of burglary and arson.

A jury concluded Beauchamp had killed Gover to prevent her from testifying about the burglary and arson case.

He was convicted of aggravated murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and malicious mischief in the second degree.

