Police arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting man in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — On Wednesday, Tacoma police said they found and arrested a 22-year-old suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in Tacoma.

The man was shot on April 18, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At about 12:59 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 7900 block of Yakima Avenue.

When officers and medics arrived, a man with gunshot wounds had been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, where he later died from his injuries.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the man as Lehman Tucker, 20, of University Place.

The suspected shooter has been booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder.

