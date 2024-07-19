Gunman shoots at Tacoma school patrol officer’s car, narrowly missing officer

Police are asking the public to identify a person wanted for shooting at a school patrol officer, narrowly missing an officer.

On Thursday, in the parking lot of the Tacoma Public Schools Office on South 8th Street, a suspect in a silver SUV approached a marked Tacoma School Patrol vehicle, stopped behind it, and fired a handgun at the officer inside.

The suspect exited the passenger seat of the SUV, walked toward the patrol car, and fired a shot, narrowly missing the School Patrol Officer.

The gunman then got back into the SUV and drove away.

The SUV was last seen on camera at South 7th Street and Tacoma Avenue South.

Tacoma Police are seeking information regarding the shooting and are urging anyone with information of the incident to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Tacoma Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or via the P3tips.com app.

