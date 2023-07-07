Deputies respond to shooting of woman in Pierce County

Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a woman being shot on Friday afternoon.

At about 3:30 p.m. deputies and detectives with the Edgewood Police Department were at the scene in the 8800 block of 28th Street Court E.

According to deputies, a woman was shot in the chest.

Deputies applied gauze and a chest seal to the woman before she was transported to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

There is no suspect in custody.

