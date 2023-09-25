Deputies investigating ‘intentional’ fatal hit-and-run in Tacoma

Deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Tacoma Monday morning, believing the incident may have been intentional, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 7:50 a.m., deputies responded to a call involving a vehicle and a bicyclist in the 11000 block of Waller Road East.

When deputies and medics arrived, they found an injured man on the side of the road. He did not survive.

Detectives believe the man may have been intentionally hit by a vehicle.

Deputies are asking if you live or work on Waller Road East, between 128th Street East and 72nd Street, or on 112th Street East, between Vickery Avenue East and Golden Given Road East, to review and submit any video -- including dash camera video -- of passing vehicles between 7:30 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.

There is no description of the suspect vehicle.

If you have information about this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at tpcrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS.





