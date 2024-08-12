Auburn police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Pierce County murder

A 15-year-old male teen has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a July 31 homicide on Pacific Avenue in Pierce County, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Auburn Police located and arrested the teen on Saturday.

The teenager is now in custody and has been booked on charges of first-degree murder.

The investigation began on July 31 when deputies responded to a shooting at the intersection of 119th Street South and Pacific Avenue.

When they arrived, deputies found a 19-year-old male deceased in the street, surrounded by a firearm, live ammunition, and multiple shell casings.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speeding north on Pacific Avenue shortly after the shooting.

As deputies responded to the scene, one of their dash cameras captured footage of a red Tahoe leaving the area with the suspect and a woman inside.

This footage played a crucial role in identifying the suspect, according to the sheriff’s department.

The road was closed to preserve evidence, and a crowd began to gather at the scene.

During the commotion, a family member of the victim assaulted a deputy who was securing the area.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and later released.

The family member was arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

©2024 Cox Media Group