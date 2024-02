Seattle police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened on Aurora Avenue Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 14100 block of Aurora Avenue North.

Officers arrested a suspect after finding someone who was injured.

Police investigating stabbing in the 14100 block of Aurora AV N. Victim injury non-life-threatening. Suspect in custody. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 4, 2024

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

