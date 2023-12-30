Seattle police find over 1,000 grams of narcotics after searching stolen trailer in Rainier Beach

SEATTLE — Seattle police say they arrested two suspects in a 19-foot trailer and found around 750 grams of narcotics on Dec. 22 in Rainier Beach.

The trailer’s owner called officers around 10 a.m. and told them his stolen property was near the intersection of 53rd Avenue South and Renton Avenue South.

When officers checked the trailer, they immediately heard a barking dog and other voices.

When the suspects refused to open the trailer, the owner arrived and gave officers the key to unlock the door.

As soon as the door was unlocked, police saw two suspects inside who were later taken into custody.

During a search of the trailer police found:

993.6 grams of methamphetamine.

25.1 grams of heroin.

102.2 grams of suspected Xanax bars.

289.9 grams of amphetamines.

Two small weighing scales.

148 grams of cocaine.

189.4 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Multiple EBT cards and other IDs.

Multiple electronics.

Around $5,284.00 in cash.

The 32-year-old woman and 41-year-old man inside the trailer were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.

Officials also requested additional charges for obstructing an officer.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail.

