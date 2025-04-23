Seattle mayor announces new initiative to expand childcare, early learning

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell held a news conference to announce his new Every Child Ready Initiative and a proposal to renew Seattle’s education levy.

“My proposal is a six-year, $1.3 billion renewal of the Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise levy (FEPP), and every one of our kids and every one of our families are worth every penny of that,” Harrell said.

The mayor’s proposal includes what he calls transformative new investments to expand access to affordable childcare and early learning opportunities through the nationally recognized Seattle Preschool program. The program implements student safety and mental health resources in K-12 schools, along with providing graduates pathways to careers with free tuition at Seattle colleges and job training opportunities.

“We are a nation in crisis. Make no mistake about that. But what we’re doing here in Seattle with this levy is life-changing. It has to be,” Harrell said.

Under the levy, the city’s Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) partners with families and communities to achieve educational equity, close opportunity gaps, and build a better future for Seattle students.

In describing the importance of the levy, Harrell quoted Civil Rights leader Malcolm X.

“Education is the passport to the future for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today,” Harrell said.

Seattle residents overwhelmingly voted for the levy in 2018. It’s expected to be on the November ballot for Seattle voters.

