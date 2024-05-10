Seattle detectives and SWAT track down armed robbery suspect

SEATTLE — After weeks of investigating a series of armed robberies in the East and West Precinct areas, officers arrested a suspect Monday morning.

Seattle Police Robbery Detectives and SWAT worked together to track the 26-year-old man down to a home just north of Seattle and arrest him.

According to officers, the suspect would contact his victims through online ads and meet them at their homes. Once inside, the suspect would pull out a gun and demand money from the victims.

Once detectives served a search warrant on the home, they located two guns and multiple pieces of evidence.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for four counts of first-degree robbery.

©2024 Cox Media Group