Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday gave quick initial approval to a bill outlawing "propaganda" that discourages people from having children, the latest in a slew of restrictive laws as the Kremlin tightens control over the society amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The new legislation, which requires two more readings in the State Duma and the upper house's vetting before being sent to President Vladimir Putin for final approval, criminalizes spreading information that advocates voluntary childlessness and makes it punishable by fines of up to 5 million rubles ($50,000).

Measure proponents contend that public arguments against having children are part of purported Western efforts to weaken Russia by encouraging population decline.

“It's an element of professional propaganda, part of a hybrid war aimed at population reduction,” said Elvira Aitkulova, one of the bill's authors.

Aitkulova declared the bill is intended to “cleanse the information space from destructive content" and "create a favorable information environment for our families.”

“This is a strategic bill for the sake of a strong, productive and healthy future,” she said before lawmakers unanimously voted to tentatively approve the bill.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin described it as part of authorities' efforts to protect “traditional values.”

He dismissed warnings from the bill's critics that it would trample on freedom of expression, saying that “we are defending children, families and our values.”

Putin and his top officials in recent years have increasingly called for observing so-called “traditional values." As Russia’s population declines, Putin has made statements advocating large families and last year urged women to have as many as eight children.

Since he sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the Kremlin leader has repeatedly characterized the West as “satanic” and accused it of trying to undermine Russia by exporting liberal ideologies.

In 2022, Putin signed a law prohibiting the distribution of LGBTQ information to people of all ages, expanding a ban issued in 2013 on disseminating the material to minors.

And last year, the Russian Supreme Court outlawed the so-called "international LGBTQ movement" as extremist. Some Russians since then have been jailed for short periods or fined for displaying rainbow-themed material.

Last month, Russian lawmakers gave preliminary approval to a bill prohibiting the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries where gender transitioning is legal.

