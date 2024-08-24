Romanian authorities tow vehicles from Andrew Tate’s home after new human trafficking allegations

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — Romanian authorities towed away a fleet of luxury vehicles Saturday from the home of the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, days after he was placed under house arrest following new human trafficking allegations.

Tate, 37, and his brother Tristan Tate, 36, both former kickboxers and dual British-U.S. citizens with millions of followers on social media and known for their misogynistic views, are already awaiting trial in Romania, along with two women. They were charged with human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape in that case.

The luxury vehicles, impounded from their home near the capital, included a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Mercedes-Benz, McLaren and a more humble-looking classic red Lada. The seizure came two days after Romania's anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, raided four homes in Bucharest and nearby Ilfov county and detained six people, including the Tate brothers. Officers also confiscated thousands of dollars in cash, laptops and data storage drives.

One of the Tates’ lawyers, Georgiana Popa, told reporters outside the brothers’ home Saturday that the seizures are “legal, but unfounded” and said it has been contested.

“The cars are not (the brothers’) property,” she said, without providing additional information.

The Tate brothers appeared on Thursday at a Bucharest court as prosecutors sought to remand them in custody. But a judge denied that request and placed Andrew Tate under house and Tristan Tate under judicial control, which typically involves restricting contact with certain people and having to periodically report to the police. The brothers’ spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said that the Tates firmly deny all allegations against them and “remain steadfast in proving their innocence.”

In the new case, DIICOT, said that it's investigating allegations of human trafficking, including the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, forming an organized criminal group, money laundering, and influencing statements.

The agency also said the defendants used the coercive “loverboy” method to exploit 34 vulnerable victims, who were forced to produce pornographic materials for a fee online, and that more than $2.8 million (2.5 million euros) it generated was kept by the defendants.

An unnamed foreign man also sexually exploited a 17-year-old foreigner, DIICOT alleges, and said that he kept all of the $1.5 million (1.3 million euros) made from the criminal activity. The same man “repeatedly had sexual relations and acts” with a 15-year-old, the agency alleges.

Andrew Tate, who has 9.9 million X followers, has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him. He was previously banned from various social media platforms for misogynistic views and hate speech.

Authorities have previously confiscated some of the brothers' assets.

After the Tates' arrest in December 2022, authorities seized 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies. The total value of the goods, authorities said at the time, was estimated at 3.6 million euros ($3.9 million). In April, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled the prosecutors' case file against them met the legal criteria and that a trial could start, but didn't set a date for it to begin.

Last month, a court overturned an earlier decision that allowed the Tate brothers to leave Romania as they await trial. The court's decision is final and can't be appealed.

___

Stephen McGrath reported from Sighisoara.

